UCL: Huge Blow For Real Madrid As Star Midfielder Ruled Out Of Clash Against Man City

Real Madrid have got a major problem ahead of their Copa del Rey final and UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City. Star midfielder Luka Modric is likely to miss the clash against the Premier League champions in the semi-final (first leg) which is expected to be a very high-intensity football match. The veteran midfielder has been key for the Los Blancos for over 8 years now. He is in a race against time as he picked up a thigh injury which will at least take 2 weeks to recover.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told media that the medical team will evaluate his recovery time.

ALSO RED: FC Barcelona Vs Real Betis Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs REA Match La Liga In India?

"He has had a small injury and it depends on how it evolves. I don't know if he will reach the Cup final, we must evaluate him. We are hurt, but it can happen. I hope he recovers."

As all know, Modric is a big loss for Madrid if he's out of the final of Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid confirm Luka Modrić has suffered an injury to his left thigh, and is expected to miss two weeks.



Madrid play Man City in their #UCL semifinal first leg on May 9 pic.twitter.com/ckxabvgORo — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 28, 2023

"In terms of characteristics, it is [Dani] Ceballos, but we have different resources, we have very good midfielders like [Aurelien] Tchouameni, [Eduardo] Camavinga in order to replace Luka. He's a very important player, nobody can replace him in terms of experience in these types of games, but I won't complain, because we have midfielders of the highest level," added Ancelotti.

What next for Madrid?

Real Madrid are set to face Almeria in their La Liga fixture on Saturday before facing Real Sociedad on Tuesday and Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6.

Los Blancos are keen on getting some silverware this season as they currently sit second in the Spanish top flight behind arch-rivals FC Barcelona who are leading the title race at th moment.