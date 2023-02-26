Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Olympique de Marseille Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs MAR Ligue 1 Match In India?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain are set to lock horns with fierce rivals Olympique de Marseille in their Ligue 1 clash on a late Sunday night. PSG are under huge pressure as Marseille can cut down their lead in the French top flight to just two points if they win at home tonight. Mbappe and co have faced a tough time in recent weeks losing five of their 12 games this year shockingly. One of the defeats came against the same side in a French Cup fixture in February. On the other hand, Marseille have lost just one game in their last 14 matches. PSG are coming into this fixture with a 4-3 win over Lille, thanks to Lionel Messi's injury-time free kick.

Star forward Neymar will be missing out on this all-important clash after suffering from an ankle injury. Defender Nuno Mundes is also out of this fixture due to an injury. PSG have a lot on the plate at the moment as they need to make sure they stay on top of the Ligue 1 table and somehow manage to bounce against Bayern Munich in the upcoming Champions League fixture. (READ: Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch MUN vs NEW In India?)

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 match below

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be played at Stade Velodrome.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be played on Monday (February 27) from 1:15 AM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Verratti, Danilo, Vitinha; Messi; Mbappe, Ekitike