Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch MUN vs NEW In India?

The final of the Carabao Cup will be played on Sunday (February 26) as Manchester United will lock horns with Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium. Both teams will eye to take the silveware home. Manchester United have found their rhythm back under the guidance of manager Erik ten Hag. The team has improved significantly under their new coach and a trophy will just make it better as United are going six years without a trophy at the moment. Winning the Carabao Cup will make a statement for the Red Devils that they are ready to re-ignite the good old days and also that they can challenge fierce city rivals Manchester City.

The Carabao Cup is one of the biggest domestic tournaments in England and wasn't being live streamed this season in India until now. There was a strong demand from both sets of fans for access to the final. Both teams have been in red-hot form and seen a revival in their fortunes this season. Manchester United are currently third in the league table while Newcastle United occupy the fifth spot. Manchester United defeated Barcelona in the Europa League to reach the Round of 16 and remain in contention for all four major trophies this season. (Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Second Hattrick In 3 Games for Al-Nassr)

Checkout all the livestream details of the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United below:

Where to livestream the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United in India?

FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, will exclusively livestream the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. Football fans can watch all the action from the Carabao Cup Final on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and www.fancode.com.

What time will the final between Manchester United and Newcastle United be played?

The final will be played on Sunday, February 26 at Wembley stadium at 10 PM IST.

Where will the final between Manchester United and Newcastle United take place?

The final between Manchester United and Newcastle United will played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

The Carabao Cup will present an opportunity for both teams to secure their first trophy of the season. Manchester United will be relying on top players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, David de Gea and Lisandro Martinez. Manager Erik Ten Hag will look to secure the first trophy for the Red Devils under his reign. For Newcastle United, all eyes will be on Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier.

They’ll miss the services of their star goalkeeper Nick Pope as he will be suspended after receiving a red card in the previous league game against Liverpool, while second-choice keeper Martin Dubravka will be cup-tied as he was on loan at Manchester United earlier this season and played for them in the Carabao Cup. Interestingly, Dubravka will get a winner’s medal if Manchester United wins.