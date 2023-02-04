Lionel Messi's PSG vs Toulouse Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Paris Saint Germain vs TOU Ligue 1 Match in India?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain will take on Toulouse in their Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday (February 4) at the Parc des Princes. The last time PSG lost a home game in Ligue 1 was way back in April 2021. Messi and co. are in red-hot form this season as they have scored in all games played in the French top flight so far. PSG are leading the league table with 5 points gap over second-placed Marseille after winning their previous fixture against Montpellier 3-1. The only bad news for PSG is that superstar Kylian Mbappe is ruled out due to injury. PSG have a big clash against Bayern Munich coming up this month and they will look to get in perfect shape before facing the German champions.

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Toulouse?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse will live telecast on Viacom18 Media. (READ: Lionel Messi Reveals When He Will Return 'Home' to Barcelona Amid PSG Contract Extension Saga)

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Sergio Ramos on PSG TV: “It's been many years of suffering playing against Leo Messi. Now, I’m enjoying him. He is the best player that football has produced”. pic.twitter.com/5bjbJfybjM — Sara (@SaraFCBi) February 4, 2023

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Toulouse played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse will be played on Monday (January 16) from 1:15 AM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Toulouse in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Mendes, Pembele, Marquinhos, Hakimi; Verratti, Pereira, Vitinha, Soler; Ekitike, Messi