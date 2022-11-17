LIVE Updates | Canada vs Japan Football Live Score - FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match: Spain take on Jordan at 9, Portugal face Nigeria
LIVE Updates | Canada vs Japan Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar warm-up matches below
The FIFA World Cup warm-up matches are set to take place again on Thursday (November 17) with Spain taking on Jordan, Portugal taking on Nigeria late night and many more clashes before the two blockbuster teams get set to play their last warm-up games ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Yesterday (November 16), Lionel Messi's Argetina thrashed UAE 5-0 in their final game ahead the World Cup whereas Germany clinched a close 1-0 win over Oman in their warmup match. The schedule of November 17 hands the football fans another day with some major teams in action ahead the Qatar tournament.
FIFA World CUP Warm-UP Matches on Thursday (November 17)
Canada vs Japan – 7:10 pm
Jordan vs Spain – 9:30 pm
Iraq vs Costa Rica – 7:30 pm
Morocco vs Georgia – 9:30 pm
Switzerland vs Ghana – 3:30 pm
Portugal vs Nigeria – 12:15 am (November 18)
Portugal have a massive blow ahead the warm-up clash as coach has informed that top-striker Cristiano Ronaldo will miss out on the fixture against Nigeria due to health issues.
Injury update!
Big blow for Portugal as the captain Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to miss the clash, check what their coach has said in the video below.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos told reporters that Cristiano Ronaldo is suffering from Gastroenteritis pic.twitter.com/VFZu2YxIdG
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 16, 2022
LIVESTREAM details!
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match
Hello!
The Iraq vs Costa Rica friendly contest has been cancelled, as eyes on Canada vs Japan now. We have some major teams playing later tonight as well.
Other big fixture:
Spain vs Jordan (9 PM IST)
Portugal vs Nigeria (12:15AM IST, November 18)
