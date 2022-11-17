Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch POR vs NIG in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on Nigeria in their final warm-up match ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Friday (November 18). Portugal will host the Nigeria national team at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to miss out on this clash due to some health issues as the coach informed in a press-conference earlier. Ronaldo, who has been criticized in the headlines recently due to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan must have caused a little bit of awkwardness in the dressing room of Portugal. However, the coach and players have denied that they have had any problems and their full focus is on preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. (Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch ESP vs JOR in India?)

FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Thursday (November 17)

Canada vs Japan – 7:10 pm (Al Maktoum Stadium, UAE)

Jordan vs Spain – 9:30 pm (Amman International Stadium, Amman)

Iraq vs Costa Rica – 7:30 pm (Basra International Stadium, Basra)

Morocco vs Georgia – 9:30 pm (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah)

Switzerland vs Ghana – 3:30 pm (Baniyas Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Portugal vs Nigeria – 12:15 am (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

CRISTIANO RONALDO:



"It's amazing to see this generation of players come along and assert themselves. It's hard to compare generations, because everyone who plays for Portugal, whether in the past or today, has gone through a lot to compete at the highest level." pic.twitter.com/PBjI2nOP3k — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) November 15, 2022

When will Portugal vs Nigeria warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar going to be played?

Portugal vs Nigeria warm-up match ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will take place on November 18 (12:15 AM), Friday as per IST.

Where will Portugal vs Nigeria warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar going to be played?

Portugal vs Nigeria warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is going to be played at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

Where can I watch the Portugal vs Nigeria warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar?

The warm-up matches ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will not be televised in India. Fans can live-stream the action on Jio Cinema.

Where can I Live Stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Thursday (November 17)?

The Live Streaming of warm-up games of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Jio Cinemas.