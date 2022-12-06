Highlights | Spain 0-0 Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Football Match Live Score: Morocco beat Spain in penalty-shootout to storm into quarter-finals
Highlights | Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard
Spain's devastating defeat to Japan in their final group-stage match may have damaged their confidence. But La Roja are aware that this is the first time since they won the competition in FIFA 2010 that they haven't been able to make it past the quarterfinals. Morocco, on the other hand, has so far at the FIFA World Cup 2022 played better than expected and won their group. They are participating in the round of 16 for just the second time in history.
The winner of Group F, Morocco, will face Group E's runners-up, Spain. The fact that Spain placed second in their group was shocking. But Japan had a fantastic group stage, winning over Germany and Spain to take first place. But now that Japan's world cup run has come to an end after losing on penalties to Croatia, Spain would prefer to lead Group E. The North Africans won the group, which also included Belgium, by going undefeated (two wins and one draw)
Interesting facts ahead of Spain vs Morocco
- This will be Morocco and Spain's second World Cup encounter; in the first, in the 2018 group stages, Morocco twice seized the lead before tying 2-2, with a last-second Spain equaliser by Lago Aspas.
- Spain has never lost against Morocco in three prior encounters (W2 D1), with their two victories coming in November 1961 qualifying play-off legs for the 1962 World Cup (1-0 away, 3-2 home).
- Spain was eliminated from the 2018 World Cup in the round of 16, falling to the tournament's hosts Russia on penalties following a 1-1 draw. They last advanced past this point in 2010, going on to win the competition that year.
- The only other occasion Morocco has competed in the World Cup knockout stages was in 1986, when they lost 1-0 to Germany after making it to the round of 16.
- After playing African teams five times in the group stages, Spain will play an African team for the first time in a World Cup knockout game (W3 D1 L1). Only Nigeria managed to defeat Spain, winning 3-2, in 1998; Luis Enrique, the current manager of Spain, started the game.
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: Atlas Lions prevail over La Roja!
After the game ended 0-0 after extra time, Hakimi secures a 3-0 victory for Morocco over Spain on penalties. people from Tangiers, Chefchouen, Casablanca, and Rabat. You will participate in the quarterfinals. The World Cup is over for Spain.
Penalties: Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0)
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: It will be penalties to decide the winner
After a crazy 120 minutes of play, the match comes down to penalties.
ET FT: Morocco 0-0 Spain
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: Half-time in extra time
We have completed the first half of extra time, and penalties will soon start. Spain has historically had a dismal record in penalty shootouts, having only triumphed once in four attempts.
Obviously, Morocco wants to finish this off in the second half, but that small nugget of information should offer them some encouragement.
HT ET: Morocco 0-0 Spain
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: No goals in 90 minutes
The teams will go out for extra time following 90 thrilling minutes of play. In this titanic struggle at Education City Stadium, Spanish perseverance has faced off against Moroccan tenacity. The Atlas Lions will be happy with how they stopped the Spanish danger, but Enrique will be worried because of how poorly his team has finished. Now since it's a war of attrition, anything might happen.
Full-time: Morocco 0-0 Spain
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: Morocco struggling to get out of their half
As they keep a high line inside the Moroccan half, Spain has been firmly in charge. Morocco is attempting to find methods to counterattack, but the Spaniards have so far scarcely moved an inch.
70 mins: Morocco 0-0 Spain
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: No goals in first half
Both sides make their way to the tunnel as the referee ends the opening half. This has been a fantastic chess battle between Luis Enrique and Walid Regragui, despite what the score may indicate. Spain hasn't deviated too much from the strategies that got them to this point in the competition, while Morocco has shown they can work hard and wait for the counterattack. There has only been one shot on target thus far between the teams, but as we return for the second half, one has the impression things will change.
Half-time: Morocco 0-0 Spain
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: Spain continue patient play
Although La Roja are still in control of 71% of the field, Morocco is in no way deterred. As Spain links passes on the edge of the box to try and take advantage of any openings, they remain a stronghold. However, the Atlas Lions have made a lot of effort to keep them out.
41 mins: Morocco 0-0 Spain
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: Kickoff
The athletes are on the field and ready to play. Both teams have chosen to use a 4-1-2-3 system, with Spain serving as the opening opponent at Education City Stadium.
Spain 0-0 Morocco
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: All eyes on Spain's Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid has scored a team-high three goals despite having only played in one game so far. Morata is a versatile, all-around forward who is equally skilled at connecting plays and playing out wide on the wing. He will likely serve as the centre of the Spanish onslaught if he should appear.
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: All eyes on Morocco's Hakim Ziyech
Although the Moroccans don't have as many shining stars as the Spanish have, they do have two important players in Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech. With his lightning speed and capacity to progress attacks through the right-side flank, Hakimi has so far proven to be quite the annoyance for opponents. As Morocco tries to advance into the quarterfinals for the first time in their history, Ziyech, who has already delivered some crucial performances, particularly in their victory over Belgium, will look for opportunities to link play and involve his fellow attackers.
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: Both teams' starting XIs out
Spain XI: Unai Simon, Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Marcos Llorente, Sergio Busquets, Pedri Gonzalez, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio.
Morocco XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: Will Alvaro Morata start in today's game?
After putting on some standout performances during the group stage, Alvaro Morata will probably make a second start this tournament. The former Real Madrid forward has had recent form issues and received harsh criticism early in the Euro 2020 tournament. In the first two games, Luis Enrique started Marco Asensio of Real Madrid, but against Japan, he started Alvaro Morata.
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: Key players to watch out for
Ferran Torres of Spain and Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco, who has already scored in FIFA 2022, are the two forwards to keep an eye on.
LIVE Spain vs Morocco: Head-to-Head
Out of the three games Spain has played against Morocco, two have finished in victories and one in draws. In those games, Spain scored six goals while also giving up four. The previous match between the two groups took place during the group stages of FIFA 2018 and ended in a 2-2 draw.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Spain vs Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
