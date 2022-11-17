Highlights | Spain(3) vs Jordan(1) - FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match: Ansu Fati, Gavi, Williams clinch win for Spain
LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar warm-up matches below
The FIFA World Cup warm-up matches are set to take place again on Thursday (November 17) with Spain taking on Jordan, Portugal taking on Nigeria late night and many more clashes before the two blockbuster teams get set to play their last warm-up games ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Yesterday (November 16), Lionel Messi's Argetina thrashed UAE 5-0 in their final game ahead the World Cup whereas Germany clinched a close 1-0 win over Oman in their warmup match. The schedule of November 17 hands the football fans another day with some major teams in action ahead the Qatar tournament.
FIFA World CUP Warm-UP Matches on Thursday (November 17)
Canada vs Japan – 7:10 pm
Jordan vs Spain – 9:30 pm
Iraq vs Costa Rica – 7:30 pm
Morocco vs Georgia – 9:30 pm
Switzerland vs Ghana – 3:30 pm
Portugal vs Nigeria – 12:15 am (November 18)
Portugal have a massive blow ahead the warm-up clash as coach has informed that top-striker Cristiano Ronaldo will miss out on the fixture against Nigeria due to health issues.
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Spain win
Spain clinch a 3-1 win over Jordan as Gavi, Nico Williams and Ansu Fati get their names on the scoresheet. Not a clinical win as they conceded late in the contest but quite the right start they would have wanted ahead the Qatar World Cup.
Spain 3 - 1 Jordan
Goalscorers: Gavi, Nico Williams, Ansu Fati and Hamza Al-Dardour
Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Portugal vs Nigeria warm-up match ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.
Action will start at 12:15 AM (IST), Stay tuned!
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Gavi SCORES!
Spain extend their lead as mid-fielder Gavi scores in the 56th minute. 2 changes from Spain so far - Dani Carvajal and Sanchez come off to give Azpilicueta.
Spain 2 - 0 Jordan
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Half-time!
Spain lead at half-time with the Ansu Fati goal. Luis Enrique has fielded a star-studded squad with Marco Asensio and Pablo Sarabia playing up front alongside Fati.
Spain 1 - 0 Jordan
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Spain take charge!
Spain dominating possession with 80 percent of the ball with them so far, they have 6 shots so far whereas Jordan has 2 shots.
Spain 1 - 0 Jordan
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Ansu Fati scores!
Spain score inside the first fifteen minutes as Ansu Fati gets them ahead against Jordan. What a goal from the Luis Enrique side, they look in dominant form at the moment.
Spain 1 - 0 Jordan
Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar warm-up match.
Y como cuatro fotos del calentamiento nos parecían pocas...
#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/yMeTPYLX09
— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 17, 2022
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Canada win!
Cavallini scores a late penalty as Canada get the win over Japan in added time. What a victory for Canada, disappointment for Japan, they worked very hard for a draw.
Japan 1 - 2 Canada
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Still no luck!
Still no luck for both sides as scores are still levelled at 1-1. Canada are on top in basis of possession but Japan are working hard to keep themselves in the contest.
Japan 1 - 1 Canada
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Intense contest!
The second half has started and it is nowhere looking like a friendly match at the moment as both sides hunt for a goal to take the lead. Canada have 12 shots whereas Japan have only managed to shoot 3 times.
Canada 1 - 1 Japan
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Half-time!
It is 1-1 at half-time between Japan and Canada as Steven Vitoria and Yuki Soma get their names on the scoresheet.
Japan 1 - 1 Canada
Possession: Japan 45% - Canada 55%
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Canada back in contest
Steven Vitoria levels the scoring for Canada as Japan concede from a corner. What a comeback from the Canada team. It is game on now!
Japan 1 - 1 Canada
GOAL! Steven Vitória equalizes from the corner!
Atiba welcomes #CANMNT back with an assist #WeCANpic.twitter.com/qHBxVx1EPO
— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 17, 2022
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Japan ahead!
Yuki Soma puts Japan ahead in the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up clash against Canada. Japan with only one shot so far and they have converted that one into a goal.
Japan 1 - 0 Canada
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Lineups!
Japan: Gonda, Yamane, Yoshida, Tomiyasu, Nagamoto, Morita, Endo, Kamada, Kubo, Ueda, Mitoma
Canada: Borjan, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Hutchinson, Piette, Buchanan, Adekugbe, Hoilett, David, Larin
Your #CANMNT Starting XI v. Japa#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/WgnW356MiG
— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 17, 2022
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Messi lands in Qatar
Watch the video of Lionel Messi arriving in Qatar ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina squad.
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Injury update!
Big blow for Portugal as the captain Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to miss the clash, check what their coach has said in the video below.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos told reporters that Cristiano Ronaldo is suffering from Gastroenteritis pic.twitter.com/VFZu2YxIdG
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 16, 2022
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: LIVESTREAM details!
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch POR vs NIG in India.
Canada vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Hello!
The Iraq vs Costa Rica friendly contest has been cancelled, as eyes on Canada vs Japan now. We have some major teams playing later tonight as well.
Other big fixture:
Spain vs Jordan (9 PM IST)
Portugal vs Nigeria (12:15AM IST, November 18)
