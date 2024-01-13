LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Match Live Score: India Aim To Make History
LIVE Updates | India Vs Australia (IND Vs AUS), AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football LIVE Scorecard: Sunil Chhetri and Co have a mountain to climb against World No 25 Socceroos.
Trending Photos
It is a daunting task for India men's football team to overcome as they take on Australia in the first match of the group stage match of AFC Asian Cup qualifier today in Qatar. India are ranked 102 in the world and Australians are World No 25 and among the top teams. For Sunil Chhetri and Co, it is a mountain to climb but they also know that they must test themselves against the best. India have played AFC Asian Cup twice before, in 2011 and 2019 respectively and on both the occasions, they exited in the group stage itself.
India have 2 more matches after facing Australia, against Uzbekistan and Syria. While Uzbekistan will pose a huge challenge to India, the Bluer Tigers are likely to win against Syria. It sounds highly unlikely but if India makes it to the knockout stage of the qualifiers, it will be a historic day for Indian football.
Follow LIVE Updates From India Vs Australia Match in AFC Asian Cup Below.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: India's History
Making their debut in the Asian Cup in 1964, India secured a direct entry to the finals as numerous teams withdrew due to political reasons. Under the guidance of coach Harry Wright, this tournament marked India's most successful campaign. The competition adopted a round-robin format, featuring only four participants, each representing a different zone. Hosts Israel emerged victorious in the end. India claimed the second spot, registering victories against South Korea and Hong Kong. Inder Singh stood out as the team's leading scorer, contributing two goals to their overall tally. This inaugural appearance showcased India's prowess on the Asian football stage, setting the foundation for future competitions.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: India's Full Squad
Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh
IND vs AUS AFC Asia Cup LIVE: Huge game for India
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Australia to be played in Qatar. Australia favourites to win as Sunil Chhetri-led Indian team aim to make history. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.