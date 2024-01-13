LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Match Live Score: India Aim To Make History

It is a daunting task for India men's football team to overcome as they take on Australia in the first match of the group stage match of AFC Asian Cup qualifier today in Qatar. India are ranked 102 in the world and Australians are World No 25 and among the top teams. For Sunil Chhetri and Co, it is a mountain to climb but they also know that they must test themselves against the best. India have played AFC Asian Cup twice before, in 2011 and 2019 respectively and on both the occasions, they exited in the group stage itself.

India have 2 more matches after facing Australia, against Uzbekistan and Syria. While Uzbekistan will pose a huge challenge to India, the Bluer Tigers are likely to win against Syria. It sounds highly unlikely but if India makes it to the knockout stage of the qualifiers, it will be a historic day for Indian football.

Follow LIVE Updates From India Vs Australia Match in AFC Asian Cup Below.