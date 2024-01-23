LIVE Updates | IND vs SYR, AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Match Live Score: India vs Syria

India will face Syria in their final group-stage match of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2023 after facing back-to-back losses in the tournament. Sunil Chhetri and co have one last chance to keep themselves alive in the competition when they face Syria on Tuesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Tuesday (January 23). So far, India have failed to score a single goal in the competition. After facing defeat against Australia in the first game, India were again thrashed by Uzbekistan with a scoreline of 3-0.

Coming to Syria, the 91st-ranked team in the FIFA rankings themselves have a slim chance of qualifying further. Blue Tigers hold a better record if we talk about head to head stats with Syria.

