trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712954
NewsFootball
INDIA VS SYRIA LIVE FOOTBALL SCORE

LIVE Updates | IND vs SYR, AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Match Live Score: India vs Syria

LIVE Updates | India Vs Syria (IND Vs SYR), AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Scorecard: India face Syria in hope to stay in the tournament after back to back losses.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 01:49 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

India will face Syria in their final group-stage match of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2023 after facing back-to-back losses in the tournament. Sunil Chhetri and co have one last chance to keep themselves alive in the competition when they face Syria on Tuesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Tuesday (January 23). So far, India have failed to score a single goal in the competition. After facing defeat against Australia in the first game, India were again thrashed by Uzbekistan with a scoreline of 3-0.

Coming to Syria, the 91st-ranked team in the FIFA rankings themselves have a slim chance of qualifying further. Blue Tigers hold a better record if we talk about head to head stats with Syria.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Match Here.

23 January 2024
13:49 PM

LIVE India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2024: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 match between India and Syria. Blue Tigers will be playing their last league game of the competition today in Qatar.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look