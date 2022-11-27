LIVE Updates | Japan 0-0 Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Can Japan continue winning performance against Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup 2022 will serve fans with three thrilling contests on Sunday where Japan will take on Costa Rica at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium at 3.30 PM IST while in the next game Belgium will face Morocco at 6.30 PM IST at Al Thumama Stadium. The final game of the night will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium where Croatia will lock horns with Canada.

Matchday 3 of Group E and F of the FIFA World Cup 2022:



Group E:

Japan VS Costa Rica

Spain VS Germany



Group F:

Belgium VS Morocco

Croatia VS Canada

Japan vs Costa Rica

At the FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan and Costa Rica, two sides that had quite different results in their opening games, will face off on Sunday at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. After defeating four-time champions and European powerhouse Germany in the tournament's opening match, Japan will be ecstatic. lkay Gündoan's penalty in the first half had given Germany the upper hand over Japan. But Japan shocked the 2014 champions with goals from Takuma Asano and Ritsu Doan in the 75th and 78th minutes, respectively. A few hours later, Costa Rica lost to Spain in a lopsided contest in their opening World Cup game. Ferran Torres scored twice, along with goals from Carlos Soler, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Gavi, and Alvaro Morata. Spain scored seven goals. Costa Rica, battered and bruised, was unable to make even a single inroad into the Spanish defence.

Belgium vs Morocco

Belgium began their quest for an elusive big title on Wednesday evening as they faced a country that had been absent from the World Cup finals for over four decades. Belgium qualified quite easily, averaging over three goals per game in the process. During the first half of their matchup in Al Rayyan, Group F outsiders Canada flourished on their return to the international stage and had a penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois early on. However, Michy Batshuayi's strike in the 44th minute ultimately determined the outcome of the three points. Fenerbahce forward Kevin De Bruyne, who only started in place of injured talisman Romelu Lukaku, helped his team secure a crucial victory on the first day of play. Oddly, De Bruyne was named the "Man of the Match."

Croatia vs Canada

Both Croatia and Canada will believe they should to have won in the opening match. The 2018 runnerups were held to a discouraging draw 0-0 by Morocco as they struggled to find the decisive edge in a contest with few opportunities. The first time Canada has played in a World Cup since 1986, their opening game turned out to be more enjoyable. The Maple Leafs' performance on this stage belied their prior success, as their intense pressure and quick movements smothered Belgium. Only 10 minutes into the game, the Belgians gave up a penalty, but Canadian star Alphonso Davies' shot was stopped by Thibaut Courtois.