After Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Mexico, how can they qualify for Round of 16 knockouts in FIFA World Cup, check here

Lionel Messi scored a decisive goal against Mexico in the Group C encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday night (November 26) to keep his side's hopes alive in the tournament. Messi scored in the 64th minute of the match to give Argentina the morale-lifting lead of 1-0 before Enzo Fernandez scored the second goal in the waning minutes to seal the game. Had Argentina lost this match, their campaign would have been done and dusted. But have they qualified already for the next round, which is the Round of 16? Or they road is still not clear? Find out below.

Also Read | Watch: Lionel Messi's GOAL in all-important Mexico clash to keep Argentina ALIVE in FIFA World Cup goes VIRAL

How can Argentina qualify for Round of 16 after win against Mexico?

No matter how old you are, that first #FIFAWorldCup goal hits different. pic.twitter.com/nJrQhCSla7 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2022

The Mexico win keeps Argentina's hopes for Round of 16 berth alive. They now face Poland in their last Group C match. If Messi's side beats Poland, they easily go through to Round of 16. There will be no if and buts about it. Argentina will qualify for Round of 16 if they Poland. It is as simple as that.

Not to forget, now the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico becomes important as if Argentina beat Poland, then this match will decide who gets the second spot from this group.

If Saudi Arabia win, they will follow Argentina to the RO16. However, if Mexico beats Saudi Arabia, then the goal difference (GD) will come into play. If the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match ends in a draw, then the GD will decide who, between Poland or Saudi Arabia, will make it to the next round.

What if if Argentina play out a draw vs Poland?

Things will get interesting if Argentina and Poland play out a draw. In such a scenario, Messi-led team will have to hope and pray that Saudi Arabia loses to Mexico. If Saudi win, then they and Poland progress and Argentina will get knocked out.