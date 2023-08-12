Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal LIVE Updates: Mohun Bagan Narrowly Edges East Bengal Today

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal will face off in the first match of the new season of the Durand Cup group-A league at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, setting the stage for the most fiercely contested matchup in Indian football. Mohun Bagan will be the favorite in the almost century-old rivalry. In the most recent eight derby matches across all competitions (since January 2020), the incumbent Indian Super League champion has prevailed. The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata will host Asia's oldest competition, which will feature the two titans in a highly anticipated matchup.

Coach Juan Ferrando of Mohun Bagan will be under pressure to maintain momentum and extend the team's winning streak to a record ninth game because ticket demand suggests another sold-out crowd at the enormous stadium of their legendary match.Carles Cuadrat, the new coach of East Bengal, will use this chance to seek atonement by putting a stop to the losing streak. With 132 victories against Mohun Bagan's 127, East Bengal has a tiny advantage in the overall head-to-head score. The remaining 116 contests were drawn.With victories over the Bangladesh Army and I-League champion Roundglass Punjab FC in its previous two games, Mohun Bagan is presently in first place in group A. To clinch the top seed and advance to the quarterfinals, it now needs a draw.

This argument would not hold water in the matchup with East Bengal because only a win would satisfy its followers. East Bengal has one point following a 2-2 draw with Bangladesh Army and needs two victories to overtake its longstanding rival and capture the top spot in the group league standings.

