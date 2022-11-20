LIVE Updates | Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Key players to watch out for
Qatar Vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin on Sunday (November 20) as hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the inaugural clash of the marquee tournament in Qatar. Qatar are placed with Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. Ecuador have made a comeback to the FIFA World Cup after eight years whereas Qatar will take part in the biggest football tournament for the first time in history. Qatar are currently ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings whereas Ecuador are 50th in the world. The blockbuster opening clash will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 PM (IST). The hosts have spent 12 years of time preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Group A!
Get hyped. Get Ready…
Your #FIFAWorldCup journey begins TODAY! pic.twitter.com/lDB4LsHc0P — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022
The opponents for tonight have clashed twice before this matchup and both have one victory each. In the previous meeting, Qatar won the match 4-3 in October 2018. Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, Hassan Al-Haydos and Almoez Ali will be the players to watch out for in this matchup. From Ecuador, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan and Enner Valencia are the players to watch out for. The Al Bayt Stadium has 60,000 seats for football fans.
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Key players to watch out
Qatar: Saad Al Sheeb, Hassan Al-Haydos and Almoez Ali
Ecuador: Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan and Enner Valencia
These are the players to watch out for in the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador.
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: LIVESTREAM!
Know all the details related to the livestreaming of first match FIFA World Cup 2022 between host nation Qatar and Ecuador.
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. In the first game, we will have hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. Kick-off at 9:30 PM (IST).
