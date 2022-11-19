topStoriesenglish
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch QAT vs ECU online and on TV Channel in India?

Checkout the livestreaming details of Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 10:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The biggest sporting event of the year is set to begin on Sunday (November 20) as hosts Qatar will play their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. The host nation is the first middle-east country to host the FIFA World Cup in history of football and they have spent a whopping amount to get it done in their country. Qatar are placed in Group A with Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. (FIFA World Cup Opening ceremony, BTS’ Jungkook to perform: When, where to watch, who are performers at opening ceremony in Qatar 2022)

Below are all the livestreaming details of Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match below: 

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Ecuador match will be played on Sunday - 20 November at 9:30 PM IST.

'I will beat him': Neymar challenges Lionel Messi ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Ecuador is going to be played?

The Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE?

The Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channel in India. 

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Ecuador in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Ecuador can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema app.

Ecuador Squad: FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez

Defenders: Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Felix Torres, Diego Palacios, William Pacho

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Ayrton Preciado, Sebastian Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra

Forwards: Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Squad

Goalkeepers: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber

Midfielders: Ali Asad, Assim Madabo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al-Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ismail Mohamad

Forwards: Naif Al-Hadhrami, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Khalid Muneer, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari

