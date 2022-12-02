South Korea vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch KOR vs POR and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Back-to-back wins. Qualification with a game to spare. Cristiano Ronaldo already among the goal scorers. The group stage could hardly have gone any better for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2022. There’s still one loose end to tie up.

Portugal needs a point in their last Group H match against South Korea on Friday (December 2) to guarantee finishing in first place. That might come with a perk — avoiding Brazil in the last 16. “If we had to face each other, it would be a game between two great teams,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “But our wish, and Brazil’s, is that we meet later on.”

After the 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, Santos said he wasn’t planning to rest too many key players against South Korea. Ronaldo may be an exception. Three games in nine days could prove to be too much for the 37-year-old striker, who hasn’t played significant minutes this season for Manchester United — the English team which recently terminated its contract with Ronaldo after his explosive pre-World Cup interview blasting the club’s manager, owners and even his teammates.

Ronaldo missed team training on Wednesday, instead completing a session in the gym, and there’s a chance he will be saved for the last 16. That would give the likes of Gonçalo Ramos or Andre Silva a rare chance to start up front. “He’ll be training today,” Santos said Thursday about Ronaldo. “If he is well enough physically, he will be playing. I don’t even know if the chance is 50-50. It depends on our training session. I hope he’ll be able to play.”

Also missing are center back Danilo Pereira, who broke three ribs in training last week, and left back Nuno Mendes, who was substituted in the first half against Uruguay because of a muscle injury and has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup.

Ahead of the South Korea vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Portugal be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Portugal will be played on Friday – 2 December at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Portugal going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Portugal will be played at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Portugal LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Portugal will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Portugal in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Portugal can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Portugal Predicted 11

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Hwang In-beom, Jung Woo-young, Na Sang-ho, Lee Kang-in, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-Sung

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Palhinha, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo