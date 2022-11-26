LIVE Updates | Tunisia Vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Australia on brink of elimination
FIFA World Cup 2022 enters its seventh day with the tournament having already produced some mind blowing games. The FIFA World Cup Day 7 schedule looks like this: Tunisia will go against Australia in the first match at 3.30 pm IST. Then we will have Poland taking on Saudi Arabia in the second match at 6.30 pm IST followed by France vs Denmark at 9.30 pm IST and the last match will be a big one between Argentina and Mexico at 12.30 am IST. The most important clash will be the last one as Argentina looks for survival after having beaten 2-1 in their first clash on November 22 in hands of Saudi Arabia.
If Lionel Messi's team loses today to Mexico, they will be knocked out of the tournament. Not to forget, Australia too are on cusp of elimination. A loss to Tunisia today will end their campaign as well. Australia had started off their campaign with a 4-1 loss to France in their opening encounter. France will be hoping for their second win of the tournament as they have a good side in Denmark up next. They will certainly start as favourites in today's match.
Saudi Arabia will be pumped after their win against strong title contenders Argentina and Poland will be playing them and will be looking for their first win of the tournament.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Tunisia vs Australia game in FIFA World Cup 2022 here.
TUN vs AUS: How Tunisia played in their last match?
Tunisia were excellent in their last match vs Denmark at the FIFA World Cup 2022. They match ended in a goalless draw but the Tunisian team ticked many boxes and will be quite upbeat about their chances vs Australians.
TUN vs AUS: Check LIVE streaming details
The first match of the FIFA World Cup today will be between Tunisia and Australia. The match starts at 3.30 pm IST.
Read more about the live streaming and broadcast details of the match here.
TUN vs AUS: Four matches today in FIFA World Cup
Hello and welcome to live coverage of FIFA World Cup today (November 26).
We have four matches lineup today. Check the schedule below.
Tunisia vs Australia at 3.30 pm IST
Poland vs Saudi Arabia at 6.30 pm IST
France vs Denmark at 9.30 pm IST
Argentina vs Mexico at 12.30 am IST
