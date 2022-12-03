LIVE Updates | USA vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022: USA aim historic quarter spot with win over Virgil Van Dijk's NED

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands will lock horns with the United States of America (USA) on Saturday (December 3) as both nations will go toe-to-toe for the spot of the quarter-finals in the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. Louis van Gaal's side will be aiming to carry their fine rhythm to enter the next round whereas USA would be keen make history as they have the opportunity to reach the quarters of the World Cup for the first time in 20 years. USA's men national team reached the last eight of the tournament back in 2002 (South Korea and Japan FIFA World Cup).

Netherlands are in red-hot form at the moment and they have not faced a loss since the Euro 2020 elimination. Since then, Netherlands have won 13 games and five draws since then. They have beaten Senegal and Qatar in their group fixtures along with a draw against Ecuador. Check LIVE score of the USA vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Round of 16 match here.