Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch NED vs USA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Netherlands and USA football teams will lock horns at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday (December 3) to get their spot booked in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals. This will be the first match of the last 16 teams remaining in the tournament. The round of 16 match no. 1 can be expected to be an intense contest as star players like Virgil Van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and more will to head to head against Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic of the USMNT. (Follow LIVE action of Netherlands vs USA here)

Ahead of the Round of 16 match between Netherlands vs USA, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA will be played on Saturday – 3 December at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA will be played at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 RO16 match between Netherlands and USA Predicted 11

Netherlands: Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

USA: Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie; Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Timothy Weah.