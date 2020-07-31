Liverpool FC CEO Peter Moore to step down at August-end

Peter Moore is all set to stand down as the chief executive officer of Liverpool FC at the end of August this year after his successful three-year stint overseeing the Premier League club's off-pitch business operations.

As a result, Liverpool's current managing director and chief commercial officer, Billy Hogan, will take up the role of the club's CEO from September 1 onwards.

Reflecting on the same, Moore said that he feels priviliged to have managed to move Liverpool forward on its civic, commercial and community operations in the last three years.

“I’ve loved every minute of the job here in Liverpool and feel privileged to have moved the club forward on its civic, commercial and community operations during the last three years. I’ve had the great pleasure of working with an exceptionally talented senior leadership team; a group of committed colleagues who work tirelessly for the club; former players; business, community and civic partners and sponsors; incredible supporters around the world and so many other people I’ve met through my role as CEO. I’m indebted to so many people I’ve met on this fantastic journey at Liverpool," the club's official website quoted Moore as saying.

Moore further said that it was like a dream come true to see Liverpool winning plaudits and recognition during his time with the club.

“To think we have won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and now the Premier League title during my time here is way beyond my dreams. It’s been a phenomenal achievement by the manager, players and staff. The team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition – and the memories I will cherish forever," the club said.

In 1981, Moore moved to United States from United Kingdom to have successful career at Sega, Reebok, Microsoft and EA.He then returned to his home country in 2017 and took up the role of Liverpool's CEO on a three-year deal.

Billy, on the other hand, has more than 16 years of institutional knowledge as well as experience in football and sports industries.He will serve in his new role from London and Liverpool offices from September onwards along with a support of a strong, experienced leadership team.