Liverpool inch closer to Premier League title with win over Crystal Palace

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday (local time) at the Anfield Stadium to inch closer to the Premier League title win.

With this win, the side now has 86 points from 31 matches and the club just needs two more points to seal the title.

In the match against Crystal Palace, Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring for Liverpool as he registered a goal oin the 23rd minute of the match.

Twenty minutes later, Egyptian Mohamed Salah got into the act to double the lead for the Reds.With this goal, Salah registered his 15th goal this season at the Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool went into the half with 2-0 ahead.In the entire match, Crystal Palace failed to maintain ball possession and this enabled Liverpool to take control of the match.

Fabinho and Sadio Mane also got among the goal-scoring charts in the second half as the duo registered goals in 55th and 59th minute of the match respectively.

No more goals were scored in the match, but Liverpool went away with a comprehensive victory.

The second-placed Manchester City will be in action later today against Chelsea.Currently, City is 23 points behind the table-toppers Liverpool.

The Reds will next clash against Manchester City on Thursday, July 2.