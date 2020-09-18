हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Liverpool

Liverpool must improve to stay a step ahead of rivals: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool finished 18 points clear in the Premier League last season but manager Juergen Klopp says they have to be even better this year just to stay one step ahead of their rivals.

Liverpool must improve to stay a step ahead of rivals: Jurgen Klopp
Image Credits: Twitter/@LFC

Liverpool finished 18 points clear in the Premier League last season but manager Juergen Klopp says they have to be even better this year just to stay one step ahead of their rivals.

Liverpool, who had a tough 4-3 victory over promoted Leeds United to start the new campaign, bolstered their squad on Thursday with an agreement to sign Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

"It`s completely normal that we have to make another step because other teams will make other steps as well," German Klopp told Sky Sports.

"It has nothing to do with being champions, we constantly try not to develop but to find solutions to the new challenges before we have the problems with them.

"But a lot of the good things we did, first and foremost we have to show again, so it`s not only about changing things it`s about finding the right approach and plan again for this season."

Liverpool visit Chelsea in the league on Sunday and Klopp said Frank Lampard`s side have quality all over the pitch.

"There`s plenty of threats, they`ve signed really well and already had an unbelievably good team," Klopp said. "We had to suffer a lot against them in the games last season.

"There`s so many good players up front, in midfield, the defensive line and the full-backs -- there`s not a biggest threat, Chelsea themselves are the threat."

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Premier League Football News Leeds United
