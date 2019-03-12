हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Liverpool

Liverpool need improved away show for Champions League progress : Virgil van Dijk

The Merseyside club travel to Germany for the second leg of their last-16 tie after the sides played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in last month's first leg.

Liverpool need improved away show for Champions League progress : Virgil van Dijk
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@LFC

Liverpool must be ready for a 'big fight' when they visit Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Thursday and are motivated to improve their recent away record in the competition, centre back Virgil van Dijk has said.

The Merseyside club travel to Germany for the second leg of their last-16 tie, after the sides played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in last month's first leg.

Liverpool, who finished as Champions League runners-up last year, have struggled away from home in Europe this year, losing at Napoli, Red Star Belgrade and Paris St Germain in the group stages.

"The group stage games were not as good as we wanted, but we got through to the knockout phase. It's going to be tough and we need to do better than we did in the last away games in the Champions League. We want to do everything that is possible to get through," Van Dijk told British media.

Bayern were happy to sit back and defend in the first leg, but Van Dijk is anticipating a slightly more open game in the reverse fixture and is confident his team can prosper from UEFA's away goals rule.

"There will be times when we're under pressure because they have a lot of quality. But we will definitely have our own moments because of the quality we have as well," he added.

"We need to be up for a big fight because they are probably going to come all in, especially in the beginning."

"To keep a clean sheet in the first leg is always good for both teams, but we know if we score they need to score two. That's how it is. We want to win the game and go through. Hopefully we can get the job done," he concluded. 

Tags:
LiverpoolfootballVirgil van DijkChampions LeagueBayern MunichUEFANapoliParis St GermainAnfieldRed Star Belgrade
Next
Story

Series A: Claudio Ranieri off to winning start as AS Roma edge past Empoli

Must Watch

PT1M2S

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Rahul Gandhi's 'Masood Azhar ji' statement