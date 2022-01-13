Liverpool vs Arsenal English Super Cup semi-final match Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIV vs ARS?

Liverpool and Arsenal will lock horns in the semi-finals of the English Super Cup (Carabao Cup). The semi-final clash will be played on Arsenal's homeground. Liverpool will be missing three major key players - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Neibi Keita who are currently on international duty.

Liverpool hammered the north london side Arsenal when they last met in the Premier League 4-0, Arsenal will look to take revenge on that fixture by knocking them out of this tournament. Arsenal have a very good record against Liverpool in the League Cup and the Community Shield as they won both the clashes in 2020.

Here's all you need to know about English Super Cup semi-final match Chelsea vs Liverpool:

When is the English Super Cup semi-final match Chelsea vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Super Cup semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal will be played on Friday (January 14) from 1:15 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Super Cup semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal going to be played?

The English Super Cup semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch the English Super Cup semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal?

The English Super Cup semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal will be telecast live on Viacom18 (MTV).

Where can I live stream the English Super Cup semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal in India?

The English Super Cup semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal will be live-streamed on Voot Select and JioTV.