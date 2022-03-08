Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22: When and where to watch LIV vs INT CL match?

Inter-Milan will travel away from home to take on Premier League side Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday (March 9) for their 2nd leg round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Jurgen-Klopp's men will look to keep their 100 percent win record in the competition. Liverpool were in astonishing form in their Group stage matches and are eyeing their 7th Champions League title.

On the other hand, Inter Milan didn't have the smoothest of qualification, as they came second in Group D behind leaders Real Madrid. Inter have won the previous two of the last three fixtures at home in the UCL, they are in danger of getting knocked out of the tournament after losing the 1st leg 2-0 to Liverpool.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Liverpool vs Inter-Milan 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match here:

