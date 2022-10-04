Liverpool vs Rangers UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch LIV vs RAN in India?

Liverpool are set to host Rangers in their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group A fixture on late Tuesday night. The Jurgen Klopp side are not having a good season so far and they will look to win every game moving forward in the season. In their previous EPL fixture, Liverpool were held by Brighton for 3-3 draw. Anfield will be full of hope and desire to get this fixture done and move forward with a habit of winning the games. It will be interesting to see if Klopp starts with star signing Darwin Nunez in the fixture following forward's disappointing start to the campaign.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Rangers?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Rangers will take place on Wednesday (October 5).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Rangers?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Rangers will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Rangers taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Rangers will take place at Anfield.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Rangers?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Rangers will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Liverpool vs Rangers UEFA Champions League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Rangers will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.