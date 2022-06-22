Sadio Mane has left Premier League club Liverpool to join FC Bayern Munich for a $43 million deal between the clubs. The Senegal international spent six years at Anfield before joining the German giants. Mane informed about his desire to leave the club after Liverpool's loss against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in May 2022. Mane had one year left on his contract with the Reds but the club allowed the player to leave as he wanted a change before the season begun. Liverppol posted an update on Mane's departure on their social media handles on Wednesday (June 22) to confirm the forward is leaving their side after bring heavily linked to the Bundesliga champions.

During his six years at the Premier League side, Sadio Mane scored 120 goals in 269 appearances, winning major titles like the Champions League (1), Premier League (1), FA Cup (1), Caraboa Cup (1), UEFA Super Cup (1) and Club World Cup.

Liverpool will get $34 million fixed fee for the player along with $6 million add-ons depending on his appearances and $3 million more for Bayern's upcoming season and his individual achievements, as per goal.com.

"I'm very happy to finally be with FC Bayern in Munich. We had a lot of talks and I felt the great interest of this big club from the start. So there was no doubt in my mind right from the start: this is the right time for this challenge."

"I want to achieve a lot with this club, also internationally. During my time in Salzburg I followed many FC Bayern games - I like this club very much!," said Mane on Bayern's official website.

Mane has signed a juicy contract of $18 million (per year) valid for 3 years until the summer of 2025. Notably, this will make the 30-year-old one of the highest paid footballer in the FC Bayern Munich squad.

The Reds signed the Senegal international for $million back in 2016 from Premier League club Southampton. Back then, Jurgen Klopp was building the side preparing them to become a title winning team and he was not wrong the current 30-year-old. Mane along with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, marked fear in the opposition defenders' eyes during his time at the English club.