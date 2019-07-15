Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum 'hungry' to achieve more

The victory of Liverpool in the Champions League last month, has been motivating the club`s Georginio Wijnaldum, making him `hungry` to achieve even more.

"Because I know how it feels right now, I want it again. That`s why I came back hungry, the guys also came back hungry to achieve even more," the club`s official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.

The 28-year-old further added that he wants to get used to the feeling and is aiming to do even better this year.

"It`s a good feeling and it`s the feeling you want to get used to, winning trophies like that. That`s why everyone is hungry to do even better this year and win more," he said.

Wijnaldum started his pre-season campaign a week later than the first group of players as he was representing his country in the UEFA Nations League in June.

Joining the club after a vacation, Wijnaldum said he was hungry to make a start.

"Especially at the end. It was a good vacation I had. I had a lot more days than the years before. You always look forward to coming back and especially because we won the Champions League, you want more this season. So you`re really hungry to start," Wijnaldum said.