Lokomotiv Moscow striker Jefferson Farfan tests positive for coronavirus

Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow have confirmed that their Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has brought the entire world to stanstill.

Lokomotive Moscow took to their official Twitter handle to confirm that the 35-year-old striker has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Posting a picture of Farfan, the club also wished for the player's speedy recovery from the virus.

“The coronavirus has been diagnosed in our player Jefferson Farfan. Our best wishes for your health, Jeff. Recover quickly," the club wrote.

The development means, Farfan becomes the first player in Russia to test positive for coronavirus.This comes just five weeks before the restart of the Russian Premier League after a break of more than three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, Farfan--who joined Lokomotiv from Al-jazira in 2017--has not featured in any match for his club this season due to a knee injury which he sustained during last year's Copa America.

The Russian Premier League, which has been suspended since March 17 due to COVID-19, will resume behind closed doors from June 21.

The pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 2,70,000 people in Russia and claimed the lives of more than 2,500 people.