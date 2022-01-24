Lorenzo Insigne equals THIS record of Diego Maradona at Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne equalled Diego Maradona's 115 goals record for Italian club Napoli on Sunday (January 23) in a 4-1 win over Salernitana. Napoli are currently second in the Serie A behind Inter Milan.

Lorenzo Insigne, First of His Name, Captain of Napoli, King of the Left Wings, 3rd Top Scorer of All Time. pic.twitter.com/8LlQr17pzg — GA7 (@GA7_Official) January 23, 2022

Interestingly, Insigne will move to Toronto FC in July when his contract with Napoli ends. He signed a huge contract of four-years with the Major League Soccer club. Having grabbed the oppurtunity to equal Maradona's record and with this season being his last with Napoli, Insigne will surely aim to end his run with a league title.

The 30-year-old Insigne had an option to renew his contract with his current club but Napoli couldn't offer what he was expecting and clearly, a 5 year deal with a guaranteed $12M per year is a deal every footballer would love to sign at his age.

Notably, the Great Diego Maradona during his time at the Napoli led them to two league titles and a UEFA Super Cup in 1989.