Serie A

Lorenzo Insigne equals THIS record of Diego Maradona at Napoli

Italian star Lorenzo Insigne equalled Diego Maradona's 115 goals record at Napoli in a 4-1 win over Salernitana on Sunday (January 23).

Lorenzo Insigne equals THIS record of Diego Maradona at Napoli
Lorenzo Insigne celebrates his 115th goal at Napoli (Source: Twitter)

Lorenzo Insigne equalled Diego Maradona's 115 goals record for Italian club Napoli on Sunday (January 23) in a 4-1 win over Salernitana. Napoli are currently second in the Serie A behind Inter Milan.

Insigne, who has given all his senior career time to his local team, thrashed the fourth goal from the penalty spot to equal legend Maradona's 115 goals record at the Italian club. The win over rivals Salernitana moved Napoli second in the Serie A standings just 4 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Interestingly, Insigne will move to Toronto FC in July when his contract with Napoli ends. He signed a huge contract of four-years with the Major League Soccer club.  Having grabbed the oppurtunity to equal Maradona's record and with this season being his last with Napoli, Insigne will surely aim to end his run with a league title.

The 30-year-old Insigne had an option to renew his contract with his current club but Napoli couldn't offer what he was expecting and clearly, a 5 year deal with a guaranteed $12M per year is a deal every footballer would love to sign at his age. 

Notably, the Great Diego Maradona during his time at the Napoli led them to two league titles and a UEFA Super Cup in 1989.

