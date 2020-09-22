Luca Stephenson signs his first professional contract with Liverpool FC

New Delhi: The Premier League club Liverpool FC on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) said that Luca Stephenson has signed his first professional contract with the reds.

The 17-year old midfielder joined the Liverpool FC at U15 level from his hometown club Sunderland and Stephenson made his debut with the U18 squad in 2019 as a U16 player.

"He has begun this season as part of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s group," said the club in an official statement.

"A combative and creative presence in the middle of the park, Stephenson’s versatility also allows him to play wider on the flanks," they added.