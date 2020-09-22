हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Liverpool FC

Luca Stephenson signs his first professional contract with Liverpool FC

The 17-year old midfielder joined the Liverpool FC at U15 level from his hometown club Sunderland 

Luca Stephenson signs his first professional contract with Liverpool FC
Photo: Twitter/@LFC

New Delhi: The Premier League club Liverpool FC on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) said that Luca Stephenson has signed his first professional contract with the reds.

The 17-year old midfielder joined the Liverpool FC at U15 level from his hometown club Sunderland and Stephenson made his debut with the U18 squad in 2019 as a U16 player.

"He has begun this season as part of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s group," said the club in an official statement.

"A combative and creative presence in the middle of the park, Stephenson’s versatility also allows him to play wider on the flanks," they added.

Tags:
Liverpool FCPremier LeagueLuca Stephenson
Next
Story

Arturo Vidal leaves FC Barcelona to join Inter Milan
  • 55,62,663Confirmed
  • 88,935Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M59S

I have never taken drugs, nor have I ever bought it - Dia Mirza