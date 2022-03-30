हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
FIFA World Cup 2022

Luis Suarez breaks THIS international record of Lionel Messi with bicycle kick-goal - WATCH

Uruguay's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2022 was doubtful until the win over Chile yesterday in the final of the CONMEBOL qualifier.

Luis Suarez breaks THIS international record of Lionel Messi with bicycle kick-goal - WATCH
Luis Suarez's goal-scoring moment against Chile (Source: Twitter)

Luis Suarez moved ahead of Lionel Messi as the top scorer in South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (March 29) with a bicycle kick that helped Uruguay win 2-0 over Chile. With this victory, Suarez's Uruguay qualified for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. Uruguay's participation in the World Cup was in doubt until the win over Chile on Tuesday (March 29) in the final of the CONMEBOL qualifier.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or holder, Messi failed score a goal in Argentina's clash against Ecuador. The match ended in a 1-1 draw but it was not much worrying for Argentina as they had already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 earlier.

"Special night, special game, special shirt and a goal," Suarez wrote on social media alongside a picture of him holding his shirt from the match. "What more could I ask for in unique and unforgettable moments for my country?"

The South American Football Confederation said Suarez’s 29 goals came in 62 games, two games more than Messi, and his latest was typically spectacular, a bicycle kick from four meters out with 11 minutes remaining. Federico Valverde doubled Uruguay’s lead in the final moments of the match to cement a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the side under Diego Alonso.

Alonso took over from Oscar Tabarez in December last year after four successive defeats put their qualification hopes in jeopardy and he has since guided his new charges to four straight wins.
Uruguay finished third in the qualifying group behind Brazil and Argentina and ahead of Ecuador, who took the fourth automatic qualifying place.

