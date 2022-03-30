Luis Suarez breaks THIS international record of Lionel Messi with bicycle kick-goal - WATCH

Luis Suarez moved ahead of Lionel Messi as the top scorer in South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (March 29) with a bicycle kick that helped Uruguay win 2-0 over Chile. With this victory, Suarez's Uruguay qualified for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. Uruguay's participation in the World Cup was in doubt until the win over Chile on Tuesday (March 29) in the final of the CONMEBOL qualifier.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or holder, Messi failed score a goal in Argentina's clash against Ecuador. The match ended in a 1-1 draw but it was not much worrying for Argentina as they had already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 earlier.

Luis Suárez scored a brilliant overhead kick for Uruguay vs Chile. He has still got the knack of scoring stunners. Suárez also surpasses Messi to become the top scorer in CONMEBOL WCQ history. Also, Ronald Araújo got the assist here. via: @guxlar pic.twitter.com/keQIyeKBJ8 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 30, 2022

"Special night, special game, special shirt and a goal," Suarez wrote on social media alongside a picture of him holding his shirt from the match. "What more could I ask for in unique and unforgettable moments for my country?"

Noche especial, partido especial, camiseta especial y con gol. Que mas puedo pedir para vivir momentos únicos e inolvidables con MI PAIS? URUGUAY URUGUAY NO MA!!!!!!!@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/YwghIHR3O1 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) March 30, 2022

The South American Football Confederation said Suarez’s 29 goals came in 62 games, two games more than Messi, and his latest was typically spectacular, a bicycle kick from four meters out with 11 minutes remaining. Federico Valverde doubled Uruguay’s lead in the final moments of the match to cement a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the side under Diego Alonso.

Alonso took over from Oscar Tabarez in December last year after four successive defeats put their qualification hopes in jeopardy and he has since guided his new charges to four straight wins.

Uruguay finished third in the qualifying group behind Brazil and Argentina and ahead of Ecuador, who took the fourth automatic qualifying place.