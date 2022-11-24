Luis Suarez’s Uruguay vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch URU vs KOR and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season’s Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Son hasn’t played since fracturing his left eye socket on Nov. 2 in a Champions League match playing for his English club Tottenham in a collision with Marseille player Chancel Mbemba.

“He knows, and we know, that after this injury we cannot rule out any risks,” Bento said.

Son and his teammates face a physical Uruguay team that blends the experience of veteran forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani — both appearing at their fourth World Cup — with a supporting cast of promising young players led by Federico Valverde of Real Madrid. Bento called training sessions with Son ‘normal’ but said the test comes when the match begins.

“We will see tomorrow how it will be,” Bento said. “Our hope is that he will feel comfortable to the greatest extent possible. And we’ll use the best strategy during the game so he can feel at ease.”

Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but there have to be worries about how effective he can be — and what the dangers are of playing with the mask, which he has worn in training since arriving in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Uruguay vs South Korea Predicted 11

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Guillermo Varela, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino, Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.

South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Kwon Chang-hoon, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min.