Switzerland Vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Granit Xhaka's side aim to start on a high

LIVE Updates | Switzerland Vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Check Live Scores and Updates from SWI vs CAM Here.

LIVE Updates | Switzerland Vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Granit Xhaka’s side aim to start on a high
LIVE Blog

Euro 2020 quarterfinalists Switzerland will open their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G campaign against Cameroon on Thursday (November 24). The Swiss have an impressive record in the World Cups, having progressed to the second stage in three of their last four appearances in the past. The team will be led by Arsenal mid-fielder Granit Xhaka and will be hoping to improve on their Round of 16 appearance in the 2018 World Cup, where they were eliminated by Sweden.

Switzerland can’t afford a slip-up in this match as they have tougher opponents like Neymar’s Brazil waiting for them in this tough group. The Swiss and Cameroon teams have played at 19 World Cup finals, with the Swiss making their debut in 1934 and Cameroon in 1982. Switzerland have been three-time quarterfinalists in 1934, 1938 and 1958 while Cameroon also reached the last eight stage in their famous run in 1990.

In the second match of the day, Luis Suarez’s Uruguay will take on dangerous South Korea side in a Group H match at 630pm IST while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will open their campaign against Ghana at 930pm IST. In the final game of the day from Group G, five-time champions Brazil will open their campaign against Serbia at 1230am IST on Thursday night.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Switzerland vs Cameroon and Uruguay vs South Korea games here.

24 November 2022
10:38 AM

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Check African nation's famous goals

Cameroon have famous history since making their World Cup debut in 1982. Their most memorable win came in 1990 over Argentina. Check out some of the most famous Cameroon goals in World Cup here...

10:35 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match here.

