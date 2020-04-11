Luxembourg forward Danel Sinani signs three-year deal with Norwich City

Luxembourg international forward Danel Sinani has signed a three-year contract with Norwich City that will keep him with the club through to the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old has penned a pre-contract deal with Norwich which will see him join the Premier League club from Luxembourg side F91 Dudelange ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Escastic to sign the agreement, Sinani said that Norwich is a big club and that he would try his level best to score goals and help the team achieve success.

“Norwich is a very big club with many good players. I will try to do my best and try to continue to hopefully score goals and to help the team to get in a high position.I've heard a lot of good things about Norwich City and I’m really excited to join you guys in the summer," Norwich said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Norwich's head coach Daniel Farke stated that the club is extremely happy to sign player of Sinani's calibre.

“We’re all happy that we’re able to sign Danel. He’s a young player full of potential.He’s pretty interesting because he can play more or less all offensive positions. He also has great ability in terms of end product, scoring many goals and delivering many assists," he said.

Sinani enjoyed an impressive goal-scoring record throughout this season so far, smashing 14 goals in 16 league games he played.

Sinani, who will play professional football outside of Luxembourg for the first time after joining Norwich, has bagged the national title in Luxembourg in each of the last two seasons. He grabbed the eyeballs in this season’s UEFA Europa League when he scored four goals in group stage clashes against APOEL Nicosia and Sevilla.