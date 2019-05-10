Manager Claudio Ranieri confirms he'll leave AS Roma at end of season

close

The former Chelsea and Leicester City coach took over at Stadio Olimpico in March after being sacked by Premier League side Fulham in February.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ASRomaEN

 AS Roma manager Claudio Ranieri expects to leave the Serie A club when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Italian said on Friday.

The former Chelsea and Leicester City coach took over at Stadio Olimpico in March after being sacked by Premier League side Fulham in February.

"I came to Roma because my reaction to getting the call from the club, as a Roma fan, was one of excitement and eagerness to help," Ranieri told reporters ahead of Roma`s league clash against newly-crowned champions Juventus on Sunday.

"My job here runs until the end of the season. When these three games are over, my work here will be over."

Ranieri has guided Roma to four wins in nine league games, with the club sixth in Serie A, three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

Former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte ruled himself out of contention for the Roma hot-seat, while Italian media continues to link former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho with the job.

