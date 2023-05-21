topStoriesenglish2611003
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Smiles As Kolkata Crowd Poke Him With 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants, Video Goes Viral

Fans taunted Gambhir, chanting Kohli's name as he walked back to the pavilion after the game.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir, secured their place in the playoffs of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a narrow one-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The win came as they defended a target of 177 in an away game, granting them the coveted playoff spot. However, the match was not without its share of drama. Ever since May 1, the fans had been mocking Gambhir and Naveen ul Haq, and this trend continued at Eden Gardens, where chants of 'Kohli Kohli' echoed when ul Haq took to the bowling crease.

Fans also taunted Gambhir, chanting Kohli's name as he walked back to the pavilion after the game. These unexpected jeers at Gambhir, who had led KKR to two IPL titles during his tenure, came as a surprise, considering Eden Gardens had been like a second home ground for him. Gambhir had joined KKR during the IPL 2011 mega-auction and captained the team for seven successful years. Under his leadership, KKR became a formidable force, clinching the IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. However, Gambhir was released ahead of the IPL 2018 mega-auction, bringing an end to his association with the team.

With their playoff spot secured, LSG will now head to Chennai for the crucial eliminator match scheduled for May 24. The winner of the eliminator will face the losing team from the first qualifier on May 26, while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. As it stands, the Gujarat Titans have secured their place in the first qualifier, while LSG must battle it out in the eliminator. The Chennai Super Kings currently hold the second spot, but their position is not yet confirmed. The Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals are the three teams still vying for a spot in the playoffs. The IPL 2023 final is set to take place on May 28, concluding what has been an exciting season of cricket.

