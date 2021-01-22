हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
football

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for COVID-19

The 32-year-old has made only five appearances this season so far after coming back from a left knee injury he sustained in June last year. Manchester City are currently placed second in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United but with a game in hand.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. (Photo: PTI)

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has tested positive for novel coronavirus. "After a close contact, I`ve been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for Covid-19," tweeted the prolific forward on Thursday. "I had some symptoms and I`m following doctor`s orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!"

Despite Aguero's absence, City registered a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday. They will visit West Bromwich Albion next Tuesday.

Aguero has had a frustrating season making just three starts due to a series of injury problems. "After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for Covid-19," he tweeted.

"I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!"

