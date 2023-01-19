Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match MNC vs TOT in India?

The defending Premier League champions are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in their EPL fixture and they must win it to stay in contention for the title race. Manchester City will host Tottenham on late Thursday night with a aim of narrowing the gap from league leaders Arsenal. City face a disappointing loss against Manchester United in the Manchester Derby 2-1. After losing against Southampton in the Carabao Cup nothing has gone City's way. The Antonio Conte-managed side also faced a disappointing defeat against Arsenal in their weekend EPL fixture. Harry Kane and co will be keen on making an impact and impress their coach after losing the North London Derby recently.

Erling Haaland has not scored in his last three games. He will be hungry for goals after his dry run of 3 matches. Coach Pep Guardiola recently said that he does not care about the League as he feels they cannot win it this season.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Friday (January 20) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur going to be played?

The English Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Erling Haaland: “The game against Real Madrid last year, when you see the goal Rodrygo scored, where Asensio heads the ball & misses it, then it hits Rodrygo’s head & goes in. Sometimes, I think actually there is a God up there who decides these things.” [GQ] pic.twitter.com/jbZjrnSkVl January 17, 2023

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.