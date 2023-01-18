Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match CRY vs MUN in India?

Manchester United will travel away from home to Selhurst Park where Crystal Palace wait to spoil their winning run in the Premier League. The Red Devils would like to win this fixture and get close to league leaders Arsenal in the EPL standings. The Manchester Derby win over Man City has boosted Erik ten Hag's confidence and this match could play a huge role in their hunt to contest for the title. Palace have a good record against the Red Devils in recent seasons and will look to break their 10-game unbeaten run after losing their previous fixture to Chelsea 1-0.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester United going to be played?

The English Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester United will be played on Friday (January 19) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester United going to be played?

The English Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester United will be played at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester United?

The English Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester United will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in India?

The English Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester United will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.