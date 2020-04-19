हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
David Silva

Manchester City's David Silva open for coaching stint after retirement

Silva, who guided Spain to FIFA World Cup glory in 2010, is in the final few months of his contract at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City&#039;s David Silva open for coaching stint after retirement
Image Credits: Twitter/@21LVA

Former Spanish football international David Silva, whose contract with Manchester City is in the final few months, has hinted that he could switch to management once he decides to hang up his boots.

The 34-year-old, who guided Spain to FIFA World Cup glory in 2010, is in the final few months of his contract at Etihad Stadium and he is not looking to pen down another deal with Manchester City after spending 10 years in England.

Though Silva has no plans to retire as of now, he is convinced to pass on his vast experience to the next generation after ending his playing career.

“Not at the beginning, but as the time goes by, I'm having more interest.Maybe when I retire from football, I feel that I would like to become a manager," goal.com quoted Silva as saying to CityTV.

“Now, I don't know - I still want to play for a few more years," he added.

Silva has been fortunate enough to work with some of the finest managers. He is currently playing under Pep Guardiola in Manchester City. Prior to that, Silva played under Claudio Ranieri, Ronald Koeman and Unai Emery at Valencia.

 

 

 

David Silva, Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, football
