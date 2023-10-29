Manchester Derby LIVEStreaming: Man United Vs Man City Premier League Match, When And Where To Watch In India Online Laptop, TV And Phone

It is time for the fans of both Manchester clubs to take their seats tonight and watch what is expected to be a momentum-changing game of the season for either of the clubs. Recently, an old video of Sir Alex Ferguson went viral when he replied to the question if Manchester City will enter the derby as the top dog and United as underdogs, to which he replied, "Not in my lifetime."

However, the tables have turned as City are favorites to win every game they play, every tournament they take part in, and more interestingly, they are even the favorites when they are 2-0 with 10 minutes left on the clock to win the contest. Last time, the English Titans' previous meeting took place on June 3, 2023, in the FA Cup Final, with Manchester City defeating rival Manchester United by a score of 2-1. However, Manchester United prevailed 2-1 against their opponents in their most recent league encounter on January 14, 2023. (El Clasico: Jude Bellingham Stuns FC Barcelona With Late Goal - WATCH)

Pep Guardiola's team won the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the UCL the previous year. Even without Kevin de Bruyne, City still has some talented players in the form of Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, and the outstanding Erling Haaland. Before this game, City will be confident that they had won four of their previous Manchester derbies.

Wake up, it's Manchester derby at Old Trafford again

pic.twitter.com/69L57cSZwk — Manuel (@manuel_UtD) October 29, 2023

Here are the livestreaming details of Manchester Derby:

When is the Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture to be played?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture will be played on Sunday, October 29.

What time will the Manchester United vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City match will kick-off at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City match live in India?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can we livestream the Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

One can livestream the Manchester United vs Manchester City match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.