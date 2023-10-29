trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681519
NewsFootball
MANCHESTER DERBY

Manchester Derby LIVEStreaming: Man United Vs Man City Premier League Match, When And Where To Watch In India Online Laptop, TV And Phone

Manchester Derby: Checkout the livestreaming details for Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manchester Derby LIVEStreaming: Man United Vs Man City Premier League Match, When And Where To Watch In India Online Laptop, TV And Phone Source: Twitter

It is time for the fans of both Manchester clubs to take their seats tonight and watch what is expected to be a momentum-changing game of the season for either of the clubs. Recently, an old video of Sir Alex Ferguson went viral when he replied to the question if Manchester City will enter the derby as the top dog and United as underdogs, to which he replied, "Not in my lifetime."

However, the tables have turned as City are favorites to win every game they play, every tournament they take part in, and more interestingly, they are even the favorites when they are 2-0 with 10 minutes left on the clock to win the contest. Last time, the English Titans' previous meeting took place on June 3, 2023, in the FA Cup Final, with Manchester City defeating rival Manchester United by a score of 2-1. However, Manchester United prevailed 2-1 against their opponents in their most recent league encounter on January 14, 2023. (El Clasico: Jude Bellingham Stuns FC Barcelona With Late Goal - WATCH)

Pep Guardiola's team won the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the UCL the previous year. Even without Kevin de Bruyne, City still has some talented players in the form of Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, and the outstanding Erling Haaland. Before this game, City will be confident that they had won four of their previous Manchester derbies.

Here are the livestreaming details of Manchester Derby:

When is the Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture to be played?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture will be played on Sunday, October 29.

What time will the Manchester United vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City match will kick-off at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City match live in India?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can we livestream the Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

One can livestream the Manchester United vs Manchester City match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?