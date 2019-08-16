Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Alexis Sanchez to come good this season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed forward Alexis Sanchez and turned down talks of the Chilean training with the club's reserves.

"It's these stories again that he's been put in the reserves -- of course he hasn't," Solskjaer was quoted as saying by BBC.

Solskjaer added that Sanchez is "such a professional" who "works really hard" in training.

"We don't have the biggest forward line in numbers, so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect," the manager said.

"We expect him to come good at this club. He's quality."

There have been reports that Sanchez is likley to quit the club after a lacklustre outing since the time he switched from Arsenal.

According to reports, the Chilean is unhappy with United and would like to move to Italy's Serie A.

Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli are looking to get the services of the former Barcelona player, but the Italian clubs would have to consider his massive wages as being a burden, despite his obvious ability when at his best.

Manchester United's next match is against Wolves in the Premier League on Monday.

