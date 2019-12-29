हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manchester United move up to fifth with 2-0 win over Burnley in EPL

Martial struck a minute before the break with a simple finish after Andreas Pereira had robbed Burnley defender Charlie Taylor and slipped the ball across to the French forward.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ManUtd

Manchester United moved up to fifth place in the Premier League on Saturday after goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford gave them a 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday which leaves them just a point outside the Champions League places.

United dominated possession in the first half with Burnley struggling to create any sort of openings and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer`s side would have been disappointed to only have a single goal advantage.

Sean Dyche`s Burnley were more positive after the break and David de Gea had to pull of a fine save in the 68th minute to keep out a low drive from Phil Bardsley.

But after a spell of late pressure from Burnley, United secured the win in stoppage time with Dan James breaking and finding Marcus Rashford, who rounded Nick Pope and slotted home.

