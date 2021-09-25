हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PL 2021

Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE streaming and telecast: When and where to watch MUN vs AVL PL 2021 match online in India?

Check the live-streaming and live-telecast details for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE streaming and telecast: When and where to watch MUN vs AVL PL 2021 match online in India?
File image (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United will be aiming to bounce back when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League 2021 fixture on Saturday (September 25). The Red Devils were been knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham and now they will aim to get back in form. Manchester United are are joint top with their arch-rivals, Liverpool and Chelsea.

On the other hand, Aston Villa were also knocked out of the EFL Cup on penalties. The match ended 1-1 and the teams could not be separated in 90 minutes. Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties as Ashley Young and Nakamba both missed their penalties, and Reece James converted when it mattered. In the Premier League, Aston Villa sits in the 10th position on the table and defeated Everton 3-0 last time out.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Ronaldo, who has started his second spell at United in great form, managing to score four goals in his first three games. The striker scored a brace against Newcastle United on his return to Old Trafford.

Here's all you need to know about the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa:
 

When and what time will the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa will begin at 5:00 PM (IST) on September 25 at the Old Trafford.
 

Which channel will telecast the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be telecasted LIVE on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels.
 

How to watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be streamed Live on the Disney + Hotstar application.

