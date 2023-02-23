Manchester United vs Barcelona Europa League LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Streaming Details, Preview, Predicted XI

Manchester United and Barcelona will take each other on in Europa League on Thursday, February 23 at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. This is a return fixture. In the first leg played last week, the match finished as 2-2 draw. In this leg, Barcelona will be missing some regular players like Pedri, Ousmane Dembele due to respective injuries. Pedri and Dembele are down with muscle injuries. Pedri (right leg) and Dembele (left leg) will miss the second leg and this could have a negative impact on the result from their perspective. Barca manager Xavi will be required to use forwards Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati to play in attack against United with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha or add Sergi Roberto to an attacking midfield position.

The first leg in the Europa League between these two European giants was a thrilling contest. Barcelona had scored the first goal. But United came back strongly to score two in the second half and took the lead. United ruined many chances and could have run away with the game. That allowed Barcelona to pull off a draw as they found the back of the net by the final whistle.

But that is also true that United are playing really well and are on a 8-game unbeaten streak across competitions. In Premier League, they sit at third place with 49 points.

Barca, on the other hand, are playing like champions too in La Liga. They have not lost a match in 18 games and that takes some doing. They are 8 points clear of Real Madrid who are second in the table. Barca have conceded only 7 goals in the last 22 matches.

Know everything related to the Manchester United vs Barcelona Europa League clash below:

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona Europa League clash?

The Europa League clash, Manchester United vs Barcelona, will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on February 24. The kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 am IST.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona Europa League clash?

The UEFA Europa League clash between Manchester United and Barcelona will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network.

How to live stream Manchester United vs Barcelona Europa League clash?

The Manchester United vs Barcelona Europa League clash can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Man United vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati