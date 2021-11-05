Manchester United VS Manchester City: Big test for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co, check all details HERE

Manchester United are still recovering from the 5-0 humiliation against arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League. Although the Red Devils have pulled up their socks and are in good form and shape after hammering Tottenham Hotspurs 3-0 last weekend with Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring and assisting one goal for striker Edison Cavani. Also, on Wednesday, Ronaldo rescued United once again with a late equaliser when his side was losing 2-1 to the Italian side, Atalanta in the Champions League.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are underperforming compared to the last season when they were crowned the champions of England as they just lost an easy fixture against Crystal Palace at home last weekend, but it didn't affect the result city fans were expecting in the Champions League as they defeated Belgian side Club Brugge 4-1 at home.

Still thinking about that Cristiano Ronaldo brace pic.twitter.com/yX7xhGHPAd — Goal (@goal) November 5, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo Stats vs Pep Guardiola and Manchester City

The Portuguese superstar was called "one of the greatest players in history" by the Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola in a post-match interview on Wednesday where City won 4-1 against Club Brugge, although Ronaldo has underperformed against both City and Guardiola compared to his standards as he has scored only 5 times against City in 14 appearances and 4 of them were in a Man Utd jersey.

Notably, Ronaldo has an incredible record against almost every opposition and coach but he has struggled against coach Pep Guardiola scoring only 7 goals in 16 meetings. The 36-year-old will surely look to improve his record at this point of time where it matters the most.

When and Where to watch Manchester City Vs Manchester United?

Date- Saturday, 6 November

Time- 6:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch- Disney+Hotstar, Jio Tv, Star Sports SD and HD

Probable playing 11 and players who will miss due to injury/suspension

Manchester United (probable playing XI): Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire(Captain), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke shaw, Scott Mctominay, Mason Greenwood, Victor Lindelof, Fred, David De Gea(GK)

United players to miss: Paul Pogba will miss the action because of the red-card suspension received against Liverpool last weekend in the Premier League.

French defender Raphael Varane, who was recently bought for £31 million, is likely to miss the derby too because of a hamstring injury he got in the Champions League against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Manchester City (Probable playing XI): Bernado Silva, Kevin De Bruyne(Captain), Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri Hernandez, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Ederson Silva(GK)

City players to miss: The central defender Aymeric Laporte will sit this one out because of the suspension received last weekend against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Spanish Forward Ferran Torres will also miss the derby due to the injury he picked up with Spain in the international break last month.