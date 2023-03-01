Manchester United vs West Ham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Match MUN vs WHU In India?

Manchester United are set to lock horns with West Ham United in round 5 of the FA Cup. The Red Devils are full of confidence coming into this fixture winning the the Carabao, their first trophy under new coach Erik ten Hag. West Ham on the other hand will look to avoid another elimination. Casemiro will again play a huge role in the midfield in what is expected to an intense contest. However, the Brazilian midfielder along with Fred could get some rest with McTominay and Sabitzer available.

Marcus Rashford is in red-hot form but he will also rest for the clash and Alejandro Garnacho could be seen playing this fixture along with Jadon Sancho. (READ: 'Kind Of Corruption Ronaldo Faced': Real Madrid Fans Angry As Lionel Messi Wins FIFA Best Award Ahead Of Karim Benzema, Check Reactions Here)

Below are all the live streaming details for the FA Cup match Manchester United vs West Ham:

When is the FA Cup match Manchester United vs West Ham going to be played?

The FA Cup match Manchester United vs West Ham will be played on Thursday (March 2) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FA Cup match Manchester United vs West Ham going to be played?

The FA Cup match Manchester United vs West Ham will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch the FA Cup match Manchester United vs West Ham in India?

The FA Cup match Manchester United vs West Ham will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the FA Cup match Manchester United vs West Ham in India?

The FA Cup match Manchester United vs West Ham will be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.