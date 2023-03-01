topStoriesenglish2578487
LIONEL MESSI

'Kind Of Corruption Ronaldo Faced': Real Madrid Angry As Lionel Messi Wins FIFA Best Award Ahead Of Karim Benzema, Check Reactions Here

Real Madrid fans were not happy with the fact of Lionel Messi winning the FIFA Best award ahead of Karim Benzema, Check reactions below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Argentina forward Lionel Messi won the Best International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Men's Player following Argentina's historic FIFA World Cup 2022 win in Paris on Monday (February 27). The seven-time Ballon d'Or holder pipped teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema. Messis scored seven goals for Argentina in Qatar missing out on the golden boot to Mbappe by just one goal.

"It was a crazy year for me. I could fulfil my (World Cup) dream after fighting for it for so long. And in the end it happened, and it was the most beautiful thing of my career," said Messi after winning the award. (READ: Lionel Messi’s PSG Teammate Achraf Hakimi Accused Of Rape After ‘Inviting Woman Home’)

"It's the dream of every player, but very few can achieve it, so I'm thankful to God for being able to do it," he added. (Karim Benzema Is Dating Justin Bieber's Ex: Know All About Real Madrid Star's Love Affair With Jordan Ozuna And Past Relationships - In Pics)

Social media along with some former and active footballers did not like the Messi winning the award ahead of Karim Benzema who had a stellar season with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League as well as La Liga. 

A fan even tweeted in frustration, "Karim Benzema dropped the greatest UCL campaign in the history of football only to lose FIFA The Best to Messi who had 6 league goals, 5 penalty shots at Worldcup and a performance that wasn't even top 5 in FIFA history."

Checkout the reactions below:

In Benzema's defense, the star striker led Real Madrid from the front to win the Champions League along with La Liga. He scored 44 goals in 46 matches he played defeating the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Lionel Messi's PSG on the way to their UCL title. However, winning the World Cup is nothing small as well. Messi led his country to a world title in 32 years and also contributed 15 goals with 14 assists for PSG.

 

