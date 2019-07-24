Marco Asensio's injury is worrisome, says Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid star midfielder Marco Asensio`s knee injury is worrisome, said coach Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday.

Asensio sustained an injury during the match against Arsenal at International Cup."It`s worrisome. Hopefully not, but he`s gone directly to the hospital to test. It looks bad," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

The 23-year-old Asensio suffered a knee injury during a challenge with Arsenal`s star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang around the hour mark.

Real Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 on penalties at the FedEx Field in Maryland. Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang had registered goals in the 10th and 24th minutes, giving Arsenal an early 2-0 lead over Madrid.

Real Madrid were not able to achieve an equaliser in the first half and at half-time, the scoreline read 2-0 in favour of Arsenal.

The first half was full of drama as Madrid`s Nacho and Arsenal`s Sokratis Papastathapoulos received red cards in the 9th and 40th minutes respectively.

Madrid`s coach Zidane introduced Gareth Bale after half-time, and the player did not disappoint as he registered a goal in the 56th minute of the match.

Asensio also registered a goal for the team in the 59th minute to bring the scoreline at 2-2. No other goals were possible in the second half, and the match went to the penalty shootout.

Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 in penalties. Vinicius Junior, Raphael Varane, Isco successfully converted their penalties for Real Madrid, whereas Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson scored for Arsenal.

Bale, who scored in regular-time, missed out on an opportunity to convert his penalty.

The player was recently asked by coach Zidane to leave the club as soon as possible, after team`s match against Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid will next play against Atletico Madrid at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 27.